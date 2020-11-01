ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $500.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $509.89.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $497.57 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $533.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.