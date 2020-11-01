ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $550.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of ServiceNow to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $509.89.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $489.27 and its 200 day moving average is $422.21. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $533.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.36, for a total value of $329,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,070.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. CX Institutional grew its position in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

