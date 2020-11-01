ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $565.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of ServiceNow to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $509.89.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $489.27 and a 200 day moving average of $422.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total transaction of $802,678.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,202,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.