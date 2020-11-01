Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) vs. Gates Industrial (OTCMKTS:GTES) Critical Analysis

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) and Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gates Industrial and Seychelle Environmental Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 2 6 0 2.75 Seychelle Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gates Industrial presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Gates Industrial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gates Industrial and Seychelle Environmental Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $3.09 billion 1.04 $690.10 million $0.91 12.20 Seychelle Environmental Technologies $3.09 million 0.47 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Gates Industrial and Seychelle Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial 2.47% 6.38% 2.55% Seychelle Environmental Technologies -6.16% -5.61% -4.49%

Risk and Volatility

Gates Industrial has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gates Industrial beats Seychelle Environmental Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Seychelle Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure. The company sells its products to individuals, dealers, distributors, multilevel marketing companies and missionaries, non-governmental organizations, and emergency relief organizations. It also sells its products as a private label supplier. The company was formerly known as Royal Net, Inc. and changed its name to Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. in January 1998. Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.