Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.55.

OTCMKTS:FOUR opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $62.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 47.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.