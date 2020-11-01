Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,323.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.

SHOP opened at $925.43 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,517.07, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,004.03 and its 200 day moving average is $898.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 675.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

