Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,323.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.
SHOP opened at $925.43 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,517.07, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,004.03 and its 200 day moving average is $898.85.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 675.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
