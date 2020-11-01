Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Drops By 24.1%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,900 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 1,649,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,519.0 days.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

ARZGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

