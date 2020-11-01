Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Drops By 32.4%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.82. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman purchased 25,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,650.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,779 shares of company stock worth $56,651. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.