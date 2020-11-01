Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rises By 25.3%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $36.35 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,002,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,485,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after buying an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after buying an additional 2,244,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,573,000 after buying an additional 321,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after buying an additional 388,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

