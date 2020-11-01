Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Grows By 63.5%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the September 30th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,976,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 92,730 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $74.26 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

