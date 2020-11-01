Short Interest in Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Expands By 52.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

