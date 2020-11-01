Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Declines By 24.4%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.