Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Declines By 24.4%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

