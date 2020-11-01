Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Declines By 24.3%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $2.66 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The bank reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.