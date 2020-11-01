Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Drops By 24.2%

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

