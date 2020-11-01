Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Increases By 33.9%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,218,500 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 4,643,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31,092.5 days.

Shares of SOHOF opened at $0.27 on Friday. SOHO China has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

