Short Interest in Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Drops By 34.7%

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYNE opened at $0.38 on Friday. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

