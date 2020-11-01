Short Interest in Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Drops By 34.7%

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYNE opened at $0.38 on Friday. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $12.42.
Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile
