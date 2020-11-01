Short Interest in Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Rises By 61.9%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the September 30th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,837.5 days.

Value Partners Group stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Value Partners Group has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

About Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

