Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Drops By 43.0%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verona Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.83% of Verona Pharma worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

