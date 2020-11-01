Short Interest in Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XYNO) Declines By 34.8%

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XYNO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Shares of XYNO stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -1.64. Xynomic Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.29.
Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xynomic Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.