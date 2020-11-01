SI-Bone (SIBN) to Release Earnings on Monday

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect SI-Bone to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. On average, analysts expect SI-Bone to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. SI-Bone has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other SI-Bone news, CFO Laura Francis sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $95,217.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,597.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,886 shares of company stock worth $8,009,701. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.