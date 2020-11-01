Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $76.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $14.85 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

