Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $19.84 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $301.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $88,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 31.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 62.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 82.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.