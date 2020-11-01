Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Signify from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Signify alerts:

OTCMKTS PHPPY opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Signify has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.