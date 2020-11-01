Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $40.76.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

