Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 635,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 422.3 days.

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

