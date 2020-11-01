Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Position Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,974 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1,017.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

