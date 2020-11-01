Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.55. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.