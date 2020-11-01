SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

SmartHeat Inc (OTCMKTS:HEAT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.59. SmartHeat shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 29,203 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

About SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT)

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartHeat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartHeat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.