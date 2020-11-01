Soligen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTN) Short Interest Down 23.5% in October

Soligen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Soligen Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Soligen Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Soligen Technologies Company Profile
