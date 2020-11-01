Soligen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTN) Short Interest Down 23.5% in October

Soligen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Soligen Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Soligen Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Soligen Technologies Company Profile

Soligen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, manufactures cast metal parts for automotive companies in the United States. The company offers engine blocks, cylinder heads, manifolds, and other metal parts involved in building and testing prototype automotive and aerospace engines. The company manufactures ceramic casting molds including functional engine blocks and golf club heads.

