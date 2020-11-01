Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SO stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Southern by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Southern by 81.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,284,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

