Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

Shares of SPKKY opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Spark New Zealand’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

