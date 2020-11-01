Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10,163.40

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10,163.40 and traded as high as $11,330.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) shares last traded at $11,280.00, with a volume of 123,542 shares trading hands.

SPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 7,960 ($104.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target (up from GBX 9,200 ($120.20)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 7,535 ($98.45) to GBX 8,220 ($107.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,549.23 ($111.70).

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 49.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £110.66 and a 200-day moving average price of £101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

