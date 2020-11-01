Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 55,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

