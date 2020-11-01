Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

Shares of SBPH stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.07. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 190.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules.

