Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 372,800 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 229.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,800 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 98,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

CAAP opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $275.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.48.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

CAAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Corporación América Airports Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

