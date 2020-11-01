Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Jabil by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,076.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

