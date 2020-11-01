Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 11,932 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.56. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.