Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 18,950 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 12,320 shares of company stock worth $199,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.