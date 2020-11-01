Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 832,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 103,702 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

THC opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.77, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

