Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.72 million, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MITO. ValuEngine downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.