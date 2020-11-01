Steem Dollars Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $11,594.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00007075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,694.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.45 or 0.01901836 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000672 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00561138 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

EDC Blockchain v1 [old] (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,801,313 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

