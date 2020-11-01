Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.05

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $8.36. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 50,436 shares.

SCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Securities raised Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $160.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 20,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $361,800 in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

