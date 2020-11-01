Stephens Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.43 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.