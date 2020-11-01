Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to $3.60

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.50 to $3.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $467.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

