Stifel Nicolaus Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $245.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.25.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $235.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.