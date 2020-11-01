Stifel Nicolaus Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $245.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.25.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $235.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
