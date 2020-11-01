Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$3.60

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACB. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.90.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock opened at C$5.38 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.