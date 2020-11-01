Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 12,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average daily volume of 7,465 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth about $148,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth about $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

XPeng stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. XPeng has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

