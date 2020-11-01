Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

SYBT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $32,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $201,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,315 shares of company stock worth $313,649. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

