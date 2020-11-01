Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

NYSE SRI opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $616.48 million, a PE ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stoneridge by 58.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stoneridge by 95.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Stoneridge by 453.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Stoneridge by 37.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.