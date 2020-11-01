Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.20 ($84.94).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) alerts:

ETR SAX opened at €62.05 ($73.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.08. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 52 week high of €78.65 ($92.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.